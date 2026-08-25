Seaview Villas for Sale in Selva, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Selva
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Beach Villas in la Selva, Spain

;
Lloret de Mar
37
Blanes
33
Tossa de Mar
13
Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE IN CALA SANT FRANCESC, BLANES  Preciosa casa de 450m2 situada en l…
$1,93M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 877 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCELLENT HIGH-STANDARD HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS, IN LLORET DE MAR  This fantastic …
$1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOUSE, WITH PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS  This fabulous house with g…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
WONDERFUL HOUSE IN A UNIQUE PLACE IN TOSSA DE MAR, WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE SEA AND THE B…
$953 262
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH DOUBLE PLOT AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS TO THE SEA AND THE MOUNTAIN IN LLORET D…
$694 566
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in la Selva, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go