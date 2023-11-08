Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Selva

Residential properties for sale in Selva, Spain

Lloret de Mar
22
Tossa de Mar
13
Sils
3
47 properties total found
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
€1,62M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 339 m²
€1,85M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 357 m²
€1,32M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 314 m²
€1,30M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 412 m²
€1,65M
4 room house with Pool, with terrassa, with condition in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 432 m²
  A chic villa with panoramic sea views, located in an urbanization near the city center a…
€750,000
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Chic villa in privileged urbanization in Lloret de Mar with chic views of the mountains and …
€650,000
4 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 329 m²
Excellent new home with impressive sea views. This is an amazing house, here even from the g…
€1,25M
House with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
€1,22M
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 406 m²
The three-story house is located on a plot of 1350 m2. The total area of the house is 406 m2…
€1,20M
5 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 458 m²
The villa is located in a prestigious area near Kala Kanyeles Beach. The villa has unforgett…
€1,49M
7 room house with garden, with terrassa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 517 m²
  A two-story villa with a tourist license is located on a plot of land of 2306 m2. Beaut…
€625,000
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with Pool in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
  The house is in an elite place and built with the best materials. This house is currently …
€1,50M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with garden in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
A beautiful house in the wonderful town of Lloret de Mar with beautiful sea views. Two-stor…
€475,000
4 room house with terrassa, with condition in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Excellent new home with impressive sea views. This is an amazing house, here even from the g…
€1,25M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
A good reliable house with stunning sea views. The house is built on two floors and each fl…
€540,000
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
The new modern three-story villa was built in 2014 according to an individual design project…
€1,06M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 7
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story 5-bedroom house located in the urbanization of Los Pinares, Lloret de Mar, on the …
€405,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Sils, Spain
Sils, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 687 m²
€1,98M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 453 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale is a magnificent 4-bedroom house with excellent sea views, located in the prestigio…
€850,000
House with terrace, with garden, with park in Vidreres, Spain
Vidreres, Spain
Area 24 000 m²
Traditional Catalan farmhouse, with ground floor, first floor and loft, carefully restored, …
€2,50M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 8
Area 696 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a spacious three-story house with a view of the sea and the mountains in the pre…
€720,000
Apartment 4 bathrooms with sea view, with terrace, with Proximity to the sea in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Three commercial premises with commercial restaurant activities in Lloret de Mar are located…
€1,18M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with park in la Cellera de Ter, Spain
la Cellera de Ter, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 9 640 m²
17th century farmhouse, restored on several occasions. With a plot of 9640 m2 fully fenced w…
€850,000
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 850 m²
Magnificent modern 850m2 villa in the Cala San Francisco urbanization, located in Blanes. Wi…
€4,50M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park in Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 37 000 m²
Fantastic farmhouse renovated in 2005 with an imposing 37,000m2 of land and a 330m2 construc…
€800,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 468 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern and comfortable house with all the comforts and sea views, located in the prestigio…
€950,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, in city center in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Well renovated apartment in the center of Lloret de Mar, 100 meters from the sea and the tow…
€85,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
The magnificent and comfortable three-story house for permanent residence is located in the …
€730,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 2
The magnificent three-story villa with sea views is located in the prestigious urbanization …
€2,20M

Property types in Selva

apartments
houses

Properties features in Selva, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
