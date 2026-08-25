Residential properties for sale in Selva, Spain

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Residential properties for sale in la Selva, Spain

;
Lloret de Mar
85
Blanes
39
Tossa de Mar
20
148 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Blanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
We offer a cozy and modernly equipped two-level apartment (ático dúplex) in the city of Blan…
$367 905
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Houses starting construction at a special price only at the initial stage you can take advan…
$1,01M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 932 m²
Renovated villa with sea views in one of the most exclusive areas of the Costa Brava, just 3…
$2,14M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 654 m²
Exclusive villa with additional plot, tourist license and panoramic sea views in Cala San Fr…
$1,69M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
A detached house with two fully independent apartments in Mas Bael is a great option for bot…
$486 128
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3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Bright apartment in Lloret de Mar - with sea views.Area: 165 m2Location: Lloret de Mar, Giro…
$692 431
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Townhouse in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 70 km,…
$640 983
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3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Discover the Costa Brava from your new home in Lloret de MarDiscover our exclusive residenti…
$366 026
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
$580 850
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Family house in Lloret Residencial with a large plot of land and private swimming pool.Disco…
$487 914
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 681 m²
Luxury and exclusive Art Nouveau property with fantastic sea views, located in the prestigio…
$2,80M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Elegant detached house in the exclusive area of Cala San Francesque in Blanes, one of the mo…
$1,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Villa with sea view and tourist license, 400 m from Cala Bona - Cala Sant Francesque, Blanes…
$990 863
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 476 m²
100% privacy!!! Beautiful villa in the urbanization of Tossa de Mar with a large area. Dista…
$2,94M
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3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Exclusive offer: Bright, facing south, fully open apartment in Lloret de Mar, just 5 minutes…
$410 497
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Townhouse for sale in Sa Boadella, Lloret de MarLocated in one of the most sought-after area…
$707 056
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2 bedroom apartment in Canyelles, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Apartment with open views, swimming pool and garage in a residential complex - Llore de MarB…
$325 236
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 507 m²
Discover this magnificent residence located in the prestigious Cala Sant Francesque district…
$2,25M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
House with a Tourist License in classical style, located in an exclusive private residential…
$1,43M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
We present to your attention this cozy two-level penthouse in Fenals, one of the most sought…
$319 304
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Townhouse for sale in Lloret de MarThe magnificent three-level townhouse, located in a quiet…
$364 423
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Exclusive residences in Lloret de Mar, Fenals – modern life by the seaWe present this exclus…
$977 666
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Beautiful one-storey house with sea views in the urbanization of Cala Caneias in Lloret de M…
$1,04M
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2 bedroom apartment in Blanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Apartment with a terrace in a complex with a swimming pool in BlanesApartment for sale in a …
$219 961
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 397 m²
House with sea views, versatile spaces and energy efficiency in Lloret de MarRas located in …
$798 056
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2 bedroom apartment in Blanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Apartment on the first floor near the beach in BlanesThis ground floor apartment offers the …
$334 377
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3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Spacious and bright apartment with views and a terrace near Fenals beach!We offer for sale a…
$389 204
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3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Bright apartment with a terrace in the area of Fenals, just a few steps from the beach in Ll…
$325 236
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
The house with stunning views of the sea and mountains, located in one of the best areas of …
$1,10M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 440 m²
Luxurious and new house in a classic style in the luxury urbanization of La Mongoda in Llore…
$2,66M
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Property types in la Selva

apartments
houses

Properties features in la Selva, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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