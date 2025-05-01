Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. la Selva
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in la Selva, Spain

Lloret de Mar
19
Blanes
6
Tossa de Mar
4
4 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 850 m²
Magnificent modern 850m2 villa in the Cala San Francisco urbanization, located in Blanes. Wi…
$4,73M
Villa 7 bedrooms in la Cellera de Ter, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
la Cellera de Ter, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 9 640 m²
17th century farmhouse, restored on several occasions. With a plot of 9640 m2 fully fenced w…
$892,955
Villa 5 bedrooms in Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 37 000 m²
Fantastic farmhouse renovated in 2005 with an imposing 37,000m2 of land and a 330m2 construc…
$840,428
Villa 5 bedrooms in Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
For sale are offered 2 flat plots of regular shape in the best golf resort in Spain - PGA Ca…
$563,928
