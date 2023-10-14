Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Beautiful villa 5 bedrooms in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. This is a cozy area within wa…
€875,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 395 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
€1,17M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
€935,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Villa for sale with private pool and garden overlooking the ocean and golf course. The villa…
€850,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Beautiful villa for sale in Palm Mar in the south of Tenerife, recently renovated and very s…
€560,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Villa for sale with 5 bedrooms in a picturesque area of ​​the coast of Tenerife, with magnif…
€680,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa in Adeje, Caldera del Rey, for sale Luxury villa in the best area of Costa Ade…
€2,90M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas in th…
€790,000
Villa Villa with elevator, with sea view, with terrace in El Sauzal, Spain
Villa Villa with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
El Sauzal, Spain
Area 824 m²
The luxurious "smart" mansion, located on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean in the northern p…
€8,80M
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Area 4 m²
Luxury villa in Taucho, Tenerife The house is partially furnished, located just a few minut…
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with garden in La Orotava, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with garden
La Orotava, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 1 000 m²
Luxurious villa with unique sea views in La Orotava, Tenerife House with an area of 1000 sq…
€5,50M

Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

