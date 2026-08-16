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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

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Adeje
59
Arona
9
Los Cristianos
4
San Miguel de Abona
3
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19 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Air conditioning, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,08M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in El Sauzal, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
El Sauzal, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 780 m²
An exclusive villa is now for sale in El Sausal — one of the most prestigious areas in the n…
$3,20M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Located in one of the most exclusive and peaceful residential areas of Chayofa, just a few m…
$922,513
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Luxury villas – corales residences | tenerife Located in one of the most exclusive and soug…
$2,56M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Garachico, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Garachico, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 95 m²
Discover this picturesque finca with a large house and fruit orchard on the north coast of G…
$756,050
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,85M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
We are pleased to present the latest villas available for sale at Siam Gardens—an exclusive …
$2,62M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Los Silos, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Los Silos, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
For sale is a spacious 650m² plot with two independent houses that would be ideal for a larg…
$759,625
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,12M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,66M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Guaza, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guaza, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Wonderful rural property for sale in Güímar. This old Canarian manor house, almost 100 years…
$346,832
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 119 m²
We are pleased to offer this beautiful semi-detached villa for sale situated in San Eugenio …
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$4,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Royal villas – corales residences | tenerife In one of the most exclusive and sought-after …
$4,07M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Guia de Isora, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
This magnificent detached villa is located in Las Atalayas de Abama, one of the most exclusi…
$2,01M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Spectacular Detached Home in Icod de los Vinos We present this wonderful property located i…
$345,676
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Villa 4 bedrooms in El Sauzal, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
El Sauzal, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
An exclusive villa is offered for sale in the prestigious Los Naranjos residential developme…
$1,02M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 354 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife presents this luxurious 4-bedroom villa with a private heated pool in A…
$1,63M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa in Adeje, Caldera del Rey, for sale Luxury villa in the best area of Costa Ade…
$2,87M
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Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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