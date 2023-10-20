Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Miguel de Abona
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in San Miguel de Abona, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Villa for sale with private pool and garden overlooking the ocean and golf course. The villa…
€850,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir