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Villas for sale in San Miguel de Abona, Spain

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3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Magnificent villa with its own pool and garden. Located on the south coast of Tenerife in Go…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
We are pleased to offer for sale a unique villa surrounded by gardens and on the first line …
$3,43M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Villa for sale with private pool and garden overlooking the ocean and golf course. The villa…
$909,627
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