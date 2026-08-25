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Villas for sale in Arona, Spain

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9 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Three-story fashionable villa for sale in Los Christianos.  The total area is 335m2, includi…
$670 615
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Villa 3 bedrooms in El Bebedero, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
El Bebedero, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
On sale is a luxury villa with stunning views of the ocean and the Teide volcano located in …
$583 143
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
On sale is a separate villa located in the Valle San Lorenzo area, Arona municipality. Ar…
$688 109
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 545 m²
Modern corner villa located in one of the best residences of the city of Los Cristianos - Me…
$1,03M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 140 m²
An exclusive property is available for sale with the option to purchase the company's shares…
$1,79M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Located in one of the most exclusive and peaceful residential areas of Chayofa, just a few m…
$922 513
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Beautiful villa for sale in Palm Mar in the south of Tenerife, recently renovated and very s…
$613 724
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Beautiful villa with breathtaking ocean views near the Palm Mar Nature Reserve. This fully r…
$980 863
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Villa with Stage-by-Stage Completion (Under Contract with the Seller) in the picturesque are…
$2,03M
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