Houses with garden for sale in la Safor, Spain

Villa 4 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
$422,946
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ador, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ador, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 292 m²
Precious villa with excellent views of the mountains and the sea is located in the urbanizat…
$580,195
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
$319,595
Villa 6 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 751 m²
The luxurious manor house with pool and garage is for sale in an urbanization near the city …
$948,917
Villa 2 bedrooms in Oliva, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 282 m²
House for sale with land in Oliva. Rustic terrain. There is the main house, dovecote, garage…
$178,939
