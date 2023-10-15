UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Orihuela
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Orihuela, Spain
193 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
77 m²
2
€164,969
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
90 m²
2
€365,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
62 m²
2
€112,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
87 m²
2
For sale duplex in the popular area of La Zenia in Orihuela Costa.The two-storey house in go…
€139,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
80 m²
2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
216 m²
3
New comfortable villa for sale with swimming pool in Orihuela Costa, La Zenia, 500 meters fr…
€1,55M
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
2
95 m²
We present a beautiful townhouse in a closed residential complex on the shores of the Medite…
€315,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
99 m²
1/1
We present a one-storey house on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in Cabo Roig.The house …
€390,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
120 m²
2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near golf courses in the city of Campoamor…
€219,800
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
85 m²
2
Duplex for sale in the popular Playa Flamenca area of Orihuela Costa.Orihuela Costa — is a p…
€179,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
85 m²
2
Duplex for sale in the popular Playa Flamenca area of Orihuela Costa.Orihuela Costa — is a p…
€169,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
85 m²
2
Duplex for sale in the popular Playa Flamenca area of Orihuela Costa.The two-storey house in…
€144,950
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
134 m²
4
House for sale in the popular Villamartin district in Orihuela Costa.The four-storey house i…
€315,000
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
6
2
600 m²
2
We present an impressive villa with a large plot in Orihuela Costa, in the area of Villamart…
€5,10M
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
4
200 m²
2
For sale comfortable villa with a swimming pool in the city of Campoamor. The two-storey hou…
€950,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
4
197 m²
2
For sale comfortable villa with swimming pool and modern technology in architecture and desi…
€824,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
164 m²
2
We present you a new villa in Orihuela Costa in a closed-type urbanization. Villa in two flo…
€319,000
Recommend
2 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
95 m²
2
Two bedroom house for sale in Orihuela Costa. Orihuela Costa — is a picturesque resort area,…
€180,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
85 m²
3
Comfortable villa for sale with swimming pool in Orihuela Costa, Villamartin district.The 85…
€475,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
90 m²
2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€250,000
Recommend
2 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
101 m²
2
We present a duplex in a closed residential complex in the city of Orihuela Costa in the are…
€174,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
1
60 m²
2/2
We offer a bungalow in a closed residential complex with a communal pool in Orihuela Costa. …
€109,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
2
1
50 m²
2/2
We offer a bungalow in the enclosed residential complex Lago Jardín II with a communal swimm…
€77,000
Recommend
2 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
67 m²
2
House for sale in the popular Playa Flamenca district in Orihuela Costa.The two-storey house…
€160,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
70 m²
2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€124,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
99 m²
1/1
For sale one-storey house with a solarium in the urbanization of Lomas in the city of Dehesa…
€320,000
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
6
8
400 m²
For sale villa by the sea in La Zenia, Orihuela-Costa areaThe 400 square meter villa has fiv…
€1,30M
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
5
600 m²
2
We present a magnificent villa on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in Cabo Roig.Two-store…
€2,45M
Recommend
7 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
8
5
300 m²
2
Impressive Mediterranean style villa with stunning sea views in Orihuela Costa. Living in th…
€2,20M
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
6
7
549 m²
2
We present a modern villa on the Mediterranean coast in Cabo Roig, 300 meters from the sea.C…
€2,00M
Recommend
