  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mijas
  4. Residential quarter Horizonte Village Villas Fase 3

Residential quarter Horizonte Village Villas Fase 3

Mijas, Spain
from
$2,10M
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 39555
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 801866034
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Erica, 6

About the complex

Beautiful residential project on the Costa del Sol, offering modern penthouses, apartments and villas with breathtaking sea and mountain views. With amenities like underfloor heating, Italian kitchens, private pools, and smart home systems, residents enjoy a tranquil retreat with all modern conveniences. Majestic residences in the picturesque mountains offer a unique opportunity to savour the tranquil beauty from dusk to dawn, as the sun casts a golden glow over the coastal landscape. Kitchen Cupboards Luxury Italian furniture — Scavolini products are fully certified as Made in Italy, designed for discerning clients. Underfloor Heating Throughout the property except for the master bedrooms, which have wood flooring. Windows and glasing Exterior carpentry by Cortizo, CorVision with double glazing and solar protection. AMENITIES Outdoor gym Clubhouse Swimming pool Coworking space Playground Easy access to pristine beaches, quaint villages, and vibrant city life ensures the best of both worlds. Investing in this new development promises excellent growth potential and a steady income stream, making it a smart choice for your future.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
La Nucia, Spain
from
$510,776
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase V
San Roque, Spain
from
$624,570
Residential quarter The Eagle Seaview Residences
Mijas, Spain
from
$478,951
Residential quarter Be Grand El Limonar
Malaga, Spain
from
$2,73M
Residential quarter Golden Eight
Artola, Spain
from
$2,04M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Horizonte Village Villas Fase 3
Mijas, Spain
from
$2,10M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Alonia Phase I
Residential quarter Alonia Phase I
Residential quarter Alonia Phase I
Residential quarter Alonia Phase I
Residential quarter Alonia Phase I
Show all Residential quarter Alonia Phase I
Residential quarter Alonia Phase I
Manilva, Spain
from
$359,497
Magnificent new build residential complex located in Manilva, in the privileged setting of Duquesa Golf. This residential complex consists of 60 homes, with the option of choosing between 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. The blocks are distributed over the ground floor, two upper floors, and a pe…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Show all Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$514,379
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola The apartments are in a prestigious project located in a prime area of Fuengirola between Benalmadena. The region has a right to fame to offer wide options of amenities. In addition, the sunny Mediterranean climate helps the area be an idea…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Brisas del Mar
Residential quarter Brisas del Mar
Residential quarter Brisas del Mar
Residential quarter Brisas del Mar
Residential quarter Brisas del Mar
Show all Residential quarter Brisas del Mar
Residential quarter Brisas del Mar
Estepona, Spain
from
$830,484
New development which is consists of 10 attached villas with 4 bedrooms, 3 or 4 bathrooms, 1 or 2 toilets and an office or can be used as a laundry room. For the realization of this exclusive new boutique development of 10 attached villas, a plot of land with beautiful sea, golf and mounta…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications