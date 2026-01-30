Residential quarter Nubay

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New development of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, all with terraces and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea thanks to its privileged beachfront location. In addition, a collection of 5 luxury villas completes this real estate jewel, which stands out for its location next to a protected natural area.
This exclusive complex is located in Manilva, a privileged enclave on the west coast of Malaga, where you can enjoy the enviable Mediterranean climate.
Its strategic location offers excellent connections to nearby airports and a wide range of services extending from Marbella to Gibraltar. Residents will have golf courses, fine
dining restaurants, modern shopping centers, marinas, hotels, hospitals and schools within easy reach.
It also has spectacular communal areas, including lush gardens, a saline chlorinated infinity pool with water beds and lounge areas, as well as a children's pool.
With relaxation and entertainment in mind, there is a children's play area, a gym with sea views and a modern and efficient coworking area.
The spa, equipped with hammam and sauna, guarantees moments of relaxation, while 24-hour security and concierge service provide peace of mind at all times, making this a safe place to live.
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Manilva, Spain
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