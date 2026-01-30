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Residential quarter Manzanilla View

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$2,05M
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7
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ID: 39518
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1572729545
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola
  • Address
    Calle Azalea

About the complex

A modern villa with panoramic sea views, contemporary design and open spaces that combine luxury and Mediterranean comfort. Licence approved - ready to build. Welcome to the unique villa designed for those seeking an elegant lifestyle by the sea. Located in a quiet residential area of Torreblanca de Sol (Fuengirola), this property offers a perfect combination of modern architecture, natural light and spectacular views of the Mediterranean. The project has an approved building licence, allowing construction to begin immediately. In addition, the buyer has the possibility to customise finishes, layout and materials, creating a truly bespoke home. Main features: 4 bedrooms (with option for 5) 4 bathrooms and 1 toilet Spacious terraces and solarium with sea views Private swimming pool and garden areas Double garage Fully equipped modern kitchen with Bosch or similar appliances High-quality finishes: porcelain flooring, high-end aluminium carpentry, aerothermal energy Estimated delivery time: 12 months from the start of construction. An exceptional opportunity to build your contemporary villa in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol.

Location on the map

Fuengirola, Spain
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Residential quarter Manzanilla View
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$2,05M
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