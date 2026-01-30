Residential quarter Manzanilla View

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
A modern villa with panoramic sea views, contemporary design and open spaces that combine luxury and Mediterranean comfort.
Licence approved - ready to build.
Welcome to the unique villa designed for those seeking an elegant lifestyle by the sea. Located in a quiet residential area of Torreblanca de Sol (Fuengirola), this property offers a perfect combination of modern architecture, natural light and spectacular views of the Mediterranean.
The project has an approved building licence, allowing construction to begin immediately. In addition, the buyer has the possibility to customise finishes, layout and materials, creating a truly bespoke home.
Main features:
4 bedrooms (with option for 5)
4 bathrooms and 1 toilet
Spacious terraces and solarium with sea views
Private swimming pool and garden areas
Double garage
Fully equipped modern kitchen with Bosch or similar appliances
High-quality finishes: porcelain flooring, high-end aluminium carpentry, aerothermal energy
Estimated delivery time: 12 months from the start of construction.
An exceptional opportunity to build your contemporary villa in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol.
Location on the map
Fuengirola, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return