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Residential quarter Celestia Homes

Estepona, Spain
from
$329,918
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9
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ID: 39089
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 7864040
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Address
    Calle Pedro de Valdivia

About the complex

New residential development located in the western part of Estepona, just a few kilometers from the town center and next to the peaceful neighborhood of Arroyo Enmedio, an area renowned for its proximity to the serene and expansive beaches of Arroyo Vaquero. Surrounded by mountains and overlooking the stunning sea, Estepona is a place where luxury and tranquility meet. At the heart of the development is a large outdoor swimming pool, perfect for cooling off on sunny days or simply enjoying moments of relaxation by the water. Its central location not only provides a natural meeting point but also contributes to the visual harmony of the surroundings, creating a space that invites enjoyment and tranquility. For the more active, the fully equipped gym, also located by the pool, offers the convenience of working out and releasing daily stress. All units have been designed for those seeking a home that combines luxury and functionality. The spacious rooms are carefully laid out to offer comfort and versatility, making every corner a perfect place to relax and enjoy. Its strategic orientation ensures that all homes take full advantage of natural light and breathtaking open sea views. The high-quality materials selected for each unit reinforce its exclusive character. Large-format porcelain tiles not only provide elegance but also durability and ease of maintenance, ideal for everyday living. Large windows, in addition to offering panoramic views, allow natural light to flood the interiors throughout the day, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere perfectly suited to any occasion. The lifestyle in this community extends outdoors thanks to its generous terraces and solariums.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Celestia Homes
Estepona, Spain
from
$329,918
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