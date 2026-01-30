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Residential quarter Spinto Blu

Casares, Spain
from
$1,37M
;
16
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ID: 39325
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 694514140
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Casares

About the complex

Exclusive and elegant residential project comprising 55 semi-detached villas located in Casares del Sol, just a few minutes from Azata Golf and the prestigious Finca Cortesín golf resort. It has 3 bedrooms, all in suite, with stunning sea views and a design conceived to offer maximum comfort, sophistication, and Mediterranean lifestyle. This exclusive residential complex is characterized by its avant-garde and elegant architecture, with spacious, light-filled spaces that blend perfectly with the surroundings. The modern lines and floor-to-ceiling windows create a unique atmosphere where comfort and sophistication come together in perfect balance. Each home has been designed with a focus on spaciousness and light, offering modern interiors that combine elegant lines with high-quality materials. The open-plan kitchen with a central island becomes the heart of the home, a functional and sophisticated space that invites sharing and enjoyment. Spacious living rooms bathed in natural light open to the horizon through floor-to-ceiling windows. An elegant and contemporary design that connects the interior and exterior, offering a welcoming and sophisticated atmosphere with stunning views of the sea and the surrounding landscape. The living room, with its large windows overlooking the sea, is the perfect setting for enjoying unique moments, combining elegance, comfort, and unparalleled views. A space where modern architecture and high-quality finishes blend in perfect harmony with the surroundings. The bedroom has been designed as a haven of calm and well-being, where simplicity meets elegance to create a unique atmosphere. The soft tones, spaciousness, and natural light invite you to relax and unwind, offering maximum comfort in every detail. A place designed to renew your body and mind every day. En suite bathroom, located in the secondary bedroom, designed with state-of-the-art equipment and careful contemporary aesthetic. Porcelain tile flooring and walls and a minimalist shower space with floor-to-ceiling glass screen. Countertops with integrated sink, high-quality base cabinet with two drawers (choice of color or wood-effect finish) and backlit mirror for functionality and elegance. The main entrance surprises with its spacious and elegant design, enhanced by LED lighting that adds modernity and distinction. Every detail has been thought out to offer a unique welcome. The practical and spacious garage guarantees maximum comfort and security, making it a perfect complement that reflects the same quality and style as the rest of the home. These homes enjoy a privileged location, just 1.2 km from the beach and less than 1 km from the shopping area. It is 5 minutes from Estepona, 15 from Sotogrande, 20 from Puerto Banús, 45 from Gibraltar airport, and 50 from Malaga airport. Surrounded by three prestigious golf courses, it combines comfort, exclusivity, and natural beauty with all amenities within easy reach. The plot is ideally located along the 14th hole of the prestigious Finca Cortesín golf course, with a south-southeast orientation, offering stunning views of the golf course, the sea, and the surrounding mountains. Casares is a unique place where the Mediterranean Sea merges with the serenity of its hills and mountains. This Andalusian enclave offers an incomparable haven of tranquility and well-being, accompanied by an exceptional quality of life. Between natural landscapes, nearby beaches, and the authenticity of a charming white village, Casares invites you to enjoy the perfect harmony between nature, Mediterranean lifestyle, and discreet sophistication. Here, every day becomes an opportunity to live calmly and balance.

Location on the map

Casares, Spain
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Residential quarter Spinto Blu
Casares, Spain
from
$1,37M
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Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 67–89 m²
9 real estate properties 9
The building consists of 12 apartments. The common swimming pool is on the roof of the building
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
67.0 – 77.0
226,392 – 351,534
Apartment 3 rooms
78.0 – 89.0
317,404 – 442,546
Agency
EspanaTour
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