Villa Roomy Villa in Benalmadena with Scenic Sea View

Benalmadena, Spain
$1,85M
24
ID: 27944
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benalmadena

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Chic Villa with Sea View in a Prestigious Location in Benalmadena

The villa lies in a coastal area in Benalmadena. Benaldamena is an ideal living space located in Costa del Sol in the southern parts of the Andalusia Region. The villa on a highland offers precious views to its new residents. Benalmadena is a famous tourist attraction with matchless beaches and all kinds of tourist activities.

The villa for sale in Benalmadena is at a close distance to all amenities. The villa is located 1,9 km from the beach, 5,9 km from Torrequebrada Golf Course, 21 km from Malaga International Airport, and 38 km from Marbella.

The villa has a spacious living space in a large detached garden with a swimming pool. The villa offers an advantageous lifestyle full of peace that is still close enough to the city to offer easy transportation and access to all amenities.

The villa has a lovely open-plan kitchen combining necessary pieces of equipment with a modern design. The open-plan living room includes a dining area and allows practicality along with a chic design. The windows here welcome beautiful sea views inside. There also are 3 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. The villa provides lots of space full of sunlight beaming through French windows and a smartly designed open floor plan.


Benalmadena, Spain
