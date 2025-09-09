Apartment in a new building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project

  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Malaga
  New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project

New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project

Malaga, Spain
from
$4,34M
;
32
ID: 27795
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Malaga Costa del Sol
  • City
    Malaga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Beachfront Apartments Close to Amenities in Málaga Termica Beach Project

Malaga is the city of Costa del Sol. It's well known for its beaches, cultural historical heritage and active life. Málaga is not only a gateway to the Costa del Sol but also a dynamic city with a rich history, a flourishing arts scene, and a laid-back Mediterranean lifestyle that draws visitors year-round.

The complex is well connected with Malaga Center. It is 4 km from Malaga Port walking by the promenade, less than 4 km from the main train station and 5 km from the international airport. This modern compound is located in a privileged area of Malaga that offers sports facilities, hospitals, schools, restaurants, universities and outdoor sports areas with an idyllic southern climate. Additionally, you can find green spaces and resting spots here.

The apartments for sale in Malaga Spain offer a new concept of residential development on the beachfront in Malaga. They have a vertical layout spread over several floors open to the outside, offering spectacular panoramic views. The complex has facilities adapted to all lifestyles such as garden areas, an indoor and outdoor infinity pool, a gym, a social club, a sauna and spa, a solarium, a coworking room and a children’s area.

The complex features a system of staggered one to four bedroom homes, duplexes and penthouses that include a rooftop swimming pool and designer infinity pool. All homes have large terraces with spectacular sea views and an aerothermal system for air conditioning, an ecological and environmentally friendly energy source.


AGP-00951

Location on the map

Malaga, Spain
Education
Healthcare

