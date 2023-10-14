UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Marbella
Pool Residential properties for sale in Marbella, Spain
San Pedro de Alcantara
10
Clear all
27 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
5
€1,70M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Marbella, Spain
3
100 m²
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
4
4
330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
5
4
333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
5
503 m²
Related villa for sale in El Mirador, Marbella, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and pool charac…
€1,69M
Recommend
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
8
550 m²
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
6
6
555 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean architecture villa in Vega del Colorado, Benahavis, one of the…
€3,40M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
3
3
320 m²
Welcome to Villa Flora, where dreams come to life! Nestled in the heart of Rio Real, Marbell…
€1,60M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
3
166 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Los Granados Golf, Nueva Andalucia, with 3 bedrooms…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
3
3
586 m²
Welcome to this spectacular development of 8 detached villas located in the prestigious city…
€1,69M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
4
4
176 m²
Welcome to Villa Nusa, a luxurious Balinese-style retreat nestled in the heart of Nueva Anda…
€2,65M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
5
5
364 m²
Welcome to Villa Baoli, an exquisite property located in the desirable area of Nueva Andaluc…
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
5
5
447 m²
This excellent detached villa is located in one of the best areas of Marbella, in the heart …
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
4
4
262 m²
Presenting Villa Botán, a stunning Scandinavian-style villa that has been completely renovat…
€3,00M
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
5
230 m²
Villa for sale in El Rosario, Marbella East, with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, the building was …
€1,59M
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
2
128 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Nueva Andalucia, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and c…
€350,000
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
4
500 m²
Villa for sale in Marbella, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private …
€1,20M
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
3
210 m²
€680,000
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
4
1 122 m²
Villa for sale and rental in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathroo…
€6,55M
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
5
585 m²
Villa for sale and rental in Nueva Andalucia, with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and characteristi…
€3,20M
Recommend
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
6
615 m²
Villa for sale in Las Lomas del Marbella Club, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 6, bathroo…
€5,95M
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
4
434 m²
Villa for sale in Río Verde Playa, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 4, bathroom 6, Buildin…
€2,95M
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
5
463 m²
Apartment building for sale in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 5, bathroom…
€2,50M
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
4
191 m²
Apartment for sale in Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 4, 3 bathroom and pool characterist…
€979,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
4
6
607 m²
Welcome to Villa Limón, an outstanding modern design villa located in the coveted beachside …
€3,29M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
5
300 m²
€524,000
Recommend
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
9
For sale a cozy house with swimming pool in Spain, Costa Blanca The house has air conditio…
€500,000
Recommend
