Pool Residential properties for sale in Marbella, Spain

San Pedro de Alcantara
10
27 properties total found
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
€1,70M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 503 m²
Related villa for sale in El Mirador, Marbella, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and pool charac…
€1,69M
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Area 550 m²
€3,00M
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean architecture villa in Vega del Colorado, Benahavis, one of the…
€3,40M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Welcome to Villa Flora, where dreams come to life! Nestled in the heart of Rio Real, Marbell…
€1,60M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 166 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Los Granados Golf, Nueva Andalucia, with 3 bedrooms…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 586 m²
Welcome to this spectacular development of 8 detached villas located in the prestigious city…
€1,69M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Welcome to Villa Nusa, a luxurious Balinese-style retreat nestled in the heart of Nueva Anda…
€2,65M
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
Welcome to Villa Baoli, an exquisite property located in the desirable area of Nueva Andaluc…
€2,30M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 447 m²
This excellent detached villa is located in one of the best areas of Marbella, in the heart …
€4,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Presenting Villa Botán, a stunning Scandinavian-style villa that has been completely renovat…
€3,00M
5 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Villa for sale in El Rosario, Marbella East, with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, the building was …
€1,59M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 128 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Nueva Andalucia, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and c…
€350,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 500 m²
Villa for sale in Marbella, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private …
€1,20M
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
€680,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 1 122 m²
Villa for sale and rental in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathroo…
€6,55M
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 585 m²
Villa for sale and rental in Nueva Andalucia, with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and characteristi…
€3,20M
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 615 m²
Villa for sale in Las Lomas del Marbella Club, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 6, bathroo…
€5,95M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 434 m²
Villa for sale in Río Verde Playa, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 4, bathroom 6, Buildin…
€2,95M
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 463 m²
Apartment building for sale in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 5, bathroom…
€2,50M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 191 m²
Apartment for sale in Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 4, 3 bathroom and pool characterist…
€979,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 607 m²
Welcome to Villa Limón, an outstanding modern design villa located in the coveted beachside …
€3,29M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
€524,000
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 9
For sale a cozy house with swimming pool in Spain, Costa Blanca The house has air conditio…
€500,000

