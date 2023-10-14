Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Marbella, Spain

64 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€5,68M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,60M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,90M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
2 and 3 Bedroomed Contemporary Apartments in Marbella This residential development is locate…
€479,000
4 room apartment with by the sea in Marbella, Spain
4 room apartment with by the sea
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 4
We present new apartments in an elite complex with sea views in the city of Marbella. The ar…
€2,70M
3 room apartment with by the sea in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 4
New apartments in an elite complex with sea views in the city of Marbella. Marbella – is a l…
€1,40M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€1,10M
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€1,47M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€540,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€699,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€840,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€850,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€860,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 931 m²
Number of floors 4
7 Bedroom Detached Villa in an Exclusive Area of Marbella This majestic detached villa is lo…
€13,95M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 520 m²
Floor 3/3
Penthouse for sale Lomas de Sierra form Marbella Calculation in rubles in the Russian Federa…
€2,00M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/8
First Line Apartment San Pedro beach, Marbella 690,000 € Living area 145m2  terrace 90m2 …
€690,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Apartment for sale in San Pedro de Alcantara, with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and characteristic…
€334,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with 4 Bedroom in a Natural Hill Environment of Marbella in Málaga The detach…
€2,87M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Villas on Large Plots with Private Pool and Garden in Marbella Spectacular Spanish…
€6,20M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Resort-Like Compound Close to City Center in Marbella This pro…
€810,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Resort-Like Compound Close to City Center in Marbella This pro…
€660,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Resort-Like Compound Close to City Center in Marbella This pro…
€508,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Resort-Like Compound Close to City Center in Marbella This pro…
€495,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Resort-Like Compound Close to City Center in Marbella This pro…
€408,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Resort-Like Compound Close to City Center in Marbella This pro…
€395,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments by the Lake in Marbella This lovely residential develop…
€680,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments by the Lake in Marbella This lovely residential develop…
€630,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments by the Lake in Marbella This lovely residential develop…
€660,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached 4 and 5 Bedroom Villas in an Excellent Location in Marbella This project is se…
€1,82M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached 4 and 5 Bedroom Villas in an Excellent Location in Marbella This project is se…
€1,68M

