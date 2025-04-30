Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Malaga Costa del Sol, Spain

Malaga
70
70 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN MALAGA New Build residential complex consists of 35 apartments dist…
$390,829
4 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 266 m²
Floor 14/20
1, 2, 3, and 4-Bedroom Properties in an Exclusive Project in Malaga The Costa del Sol's capi…
$4,31M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 30
Panoramic View Apartments Located in Málaga Spain Amazing panoramic-view apartments are loca…
$2,08M
2 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 7
New Build Apartments in Amazing Location Close to All Daily Amenities in Malaga The new-buil…
$393,571
4 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to your own corner of luxury by the Mediterranean Sea. A new project that embodies …
$3,48M
1 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Wonderful investment opportunity! We present to you a cozy one-bedroom apartment of 34 squar…
$304,679
4 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
Floor 16/20
2, 3, and 4-Bedroom Flats in an Exclusive High-Rise Building in Malaga Costa del Sol Malaga …
$2,32M
2 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Beachfront Apartments Close to Amenities in Málaga Termica Beach Project Malaga is the city …
$1,41M
3 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN MALAGA New Build luxury residential development located in…
$723,080
2 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN MALAGA New Build luxury residential development located in…
$538,621
3 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Only 12 exclusive homes in a privileged, quiet, and family-friendly enclave, just a step awa…
$529,890
3 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
1 to 3 bedroom flats in a residential complex in the heart of Málaga with two shared basemen…
$483,567
1 room apartment in Malaga, Spain
1 room apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 30
Panoramic View Apartments Located in Málaga Spain Amazing panoramic-view apartments are loca…
$260,634
2 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Rooftop Communal Areas in Málaga, Spain The newly-built apartments are locat…
$449,347
2 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
Ready to Move Apartment in the City Center of Malaga This apartment is located in the heart …
$545,315
2 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
We are pleased to introduce you the apartments with superior quality in construction and fin…
$662,252
3 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
1 to 3 bedroom flats in a residential complex in the heart of Málaga with two shared basemen…
$1,33M
Studio apartment in Malaga, Spain
Studio apartment
Malaga, Spain
Area 37 m²
New Development: Prices from € 132,770 to € 132,770. [Beds: 1 - 1] [Baths: 0 - 0] [Built siz…
$132,119
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Extraordinary Apartments in a Historic Building Located in a Prime Area of Málaga The reha…
$1,94M
2 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 30
Panoramic View Apartments Located in Málaga Spain Amazing panoramic-view apartments are loca…
$370,703
2 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 4
96 Amazing Real Estate in the El Limonar Area of Málaga The real estate for sale is located …
$480,771
3 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The private development will be carried out following eco-efficient design criteria. A desig…
$475,797
3 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 4
96 Amazing Real Estate in the El Limonar Area of Málaga The real estate for sale is located …
$647,951
2 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The project is designed by the HCP Architecture Studio, distributed in a single building (mu…
$353,260
2 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The apartments in the central and fully consolidated area, on the main avenue of Alhaurín de…
$256,114
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 20
2, 3, and 4-Bedroom Flats in an Exclusive High-Rise Building in Malaga Costa del Sol Malaga …
$4,99M
3 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The private development will be carried out following eco-efficient design criteria. A desig…
$402,937
1 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Extraordinary Apartments in a Historic Building Located in a Prime Area of Málaga The reha…
$964,519
3 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Beachfront Apartments Close to Amenities in Málaga Termica Beach Project Malaga is the city …
$1,41M
1 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern urban comfort in Malaga comes to life in a new residential complex, snugly situated i…
$225,645
