Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Malaga Costa del Sol
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Malaga Costa del Sol, Spain

Malaga
70
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Malaga, Spain
Apartment
Malaga, Spain
Area 44 m²
New Development: Prices from € 139,000 to € 342,000. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 3] [Built siz…
$137,721
Leave a request
Apartment in Malaga, Spain
Apartment
Malaga, Spain
Area 70 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 690,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$409,932
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Malaga Costa del Sol

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Malaga Costa del Sol, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go