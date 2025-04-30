Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Malaga Costa del Sol
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

Malaga
70
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 30
Panoramic View Apartments Located in Málaga Spain Amazing panoramic-view apartments are loca…
$2,08M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
Floor 16/20
2, 3, and 4-Bedroom Flats in an Exclusive High-Rise Building in Malaga Costa del Sol Malaga …
$2,32M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Malaga, Spain
1 room apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 30
Panoramic View Apartments Located in Málaga Spain Amazing panoramic-view apartments are loca…
$260,634
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 2/3
Prime Location Spacious Seafront Flats in Málaga, Costa del Sol The residential compound is …
$1,79M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 30
Panoramic View Apartments Located in Málaga Spain Amazing panoramic-view apartments are loca…
$1,22M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 30
Panoramic View Apartments Located in Málaga Spain Amazing panoramic-view apartments are loca…
$442,351
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 30
Panoramic View Apartments Located in Málaga Spain Amazing panoramic-view apartments are loca…
$306,323
Leave a request

Property types in Malaga Costa del Sol

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Malaga Costa del Sol, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go