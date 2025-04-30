Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Malaga Costa del Sol, Spain

Malaga
9
9 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 30
Panoramic View Apartments Located in Málaga Spain Amazing panoramic-view apartments are loca…
$2,08M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Extraordinary Apartments in a Historic Building Located in a Prime Area of Málaga The reha…
$1,94M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 20
2, 3, and 4-Bedroom Flats in an Exclusive High-Rise Building in Malaga Costa del Sol Malaga …
$4,99M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 2/3
Prime Location Spacious Seafront Flats in Málaga, Costa del Sol The residential compound is …
$1,79M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 9
Luxury Beachfront Properties close to Amenities in Málaga Malaga, the heart of the Costa del…
$2,17M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 9
Luxury Beachfront Properties close to Amenities in Málaga Malaga, the heart of the Costa del…
$2,64M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 30
Panoramic View Apartments Located in Málaga Spain Amazing panoramic-view apartments are loca…
$1,22M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 4
96 Amazing Real Estate in the El Limonar Area of Málaga The real estate for sale is located …
$704,902
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
96 Amazing Real Estate in the El Limonar Area of Málaga The real estate for sale is located …
$869,741
