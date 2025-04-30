Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Malaga Costa del Sol
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Malaga Costa del Sol, Spain

Malaga
70
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Studio apartment in Malaga, Spain
Studio apartment
Malaga, Spain
Area 37 m²
New Development: Prices from € 132,770 to € 132,770. [Beds: 1 - 1] [Baths: 0 - 0] [Built siz…
$132,119
Leave a request
Apartment in Malaga, Spain
Apartment
Malaga, Spain
Area 46 m²
New Development: Prices from € 269,000 to € 525,000. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 0 - 2] [Built siz…
$266,525
Leave a request
Apartment in Malaga, Spain
Apartment
Malaga, Spain
Area 44 m²
New Development: Prices from € 139,000 to € 342,000. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 3] [Built siz…
$137,721
Leave a request
Apartment in Malaga, Spain
Apartment
Malaga, Spain
Area 70 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 690,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$409,932
Leave a request
Apartment in Malaga, Spain
Apartment
Malaga, Spain
Area 57 m²
New Development: Prices from € 245,000 to € 385,000. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$243,798
Leave a request
Apartment in Malaga, Spain
Apartment
Malaga, Spain
Area 49 m²
New Development: Prices from € 335,000 to € 549,000. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 2] [Built siz…
$331,559
Leave a request
Apartment in Malaga, Spain
Apartment
Malaga, Spain
Area 30 m²
New Development: Prices from € 235,000 to € 425,000. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 0 - 2] [Built siz…
$233,847
Leave a request

Property types in Malaga Costa del Sol

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Malaga Costa del Sol, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go