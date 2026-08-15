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Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

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Villajoyosa
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1 property total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
New complex in Finestrat, made up of only 20 luxury properties, all with private pools, and …
$355,180
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Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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