  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Baixa
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Terrace

Terraced Bungalows in la Marina Baixa, Spain

la Nucia
5
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
9
12 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsOrientation - south.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.There i…
$1,49M
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
New bungalow complex in Finestrat-Benidorm, one of the best areas to live on the Costa Blanc…
$442,157
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
3 bedroom top floor or ground floor apartments near the sea in Benidorm. Bungalows on the gr…
$406,013
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEWS IN FINESTRAT New Build Luxury residenti…
$484,483
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Cosy bungalow in the center of Albir for sale and  ready to move in. Located in the closed u…
$506,286
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Opportunity – Bank Sale – Villa in Altea Hills, Alicante – €555,000! Location: …
$648,235
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
18 luxury homes with panoramic views in Balcón de Finestrat. Homes with a terrace of 2 or 3 …
$510,942
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
New bungalow complex in Finestrat-Benidorm, one of the best areas to live on the Costa Blanc…
$453,795
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
18 luxury homes with panoramic views in Balcón de Finestrat. Homes with a terrace of 2 or 3 …
$452,748
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalow - new build in Finestrat. Each house has 2 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms Magnificent t…
$413,176
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsOrientation - south.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.There i…
$1,36M
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
New complex in Finestrat, made up of only 20 luxury properties, all with private pools, and …
$355,180
