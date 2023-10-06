Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Bungalows for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the magnificent three-level bungalow of 258 sq.m., located in a prestigious urba…
€985,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 2/2
The bungalow is in a modern style in a new indoor complex in Finestrat.The bungalow on the u…
€345,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the new bungalow on the lower floor in a modern style in the new indoor complex …
€299,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the ground floor in a modern style in the new indoor complex LED…
€309,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the ground floor in a modern style in the new indoor complex LED…
€349,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 2/2
The bungalow is in a modern style in a new indoor complex in Finestrat.The bungalow on the u…
€369,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Introducing the excellent bungalow in the suburbs of Benidorm, Phinestrat. The bungalow cons…
€280,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Introducing the bungalow in a residential complex with a swimming pool on the Mediterranean …
€209,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Floor 2/2
€399,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Floor 2/2
€409,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/2
€359,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
€285,000

