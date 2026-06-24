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Penthouses near golf course for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

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Calp
55
Denia
17
Javea
19
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1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
Floor 16/16
Stunning beach penthouse with private pool, rooftop terrace, gym, heated pools, paddle court…
$1,93M
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Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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