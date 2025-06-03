Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Penthouses for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Penthouse in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Penthouse
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 89 m²
We present Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings with only 5 apartments, with construct…
$476,259
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to live in a dream Penthouse in Denia! This beautiful property…
$964,761
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE Beautiful apartments on the very first line of …
$717,474
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
These exceptional apartments are located on the front line of the Mediterranean in Dénia, a …
$681,207
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 8
🥇 Bright Penthouse Gabriel Miro with panoramic views, its own large terrace and balcony! Exc…
$367,329
