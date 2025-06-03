Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Alta
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Sea view

Beach Penthouses for Sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
26
Denia
11
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
2 Bedroom Luxurious Eco-Friendly Flats with Sea Views in Denia Costa Blanca Luxurious contem…
$421,296
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
These exceptional apartments are located on the front line of the Mediterranean in Dénia, a …
$681,207
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
Floor 12/12
Seaside Apartments in the Coveted Calpe Costa Blanca Area Situated within the charming town …
$715,446
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 8
🥇 Bright Penthouse Gabriel Miro with panoramic views, its own large terrace and balcony! Exc…
$367,329
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go