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Pool Apartments for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

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Aspe
10
Petrer
3
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Aspe, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Modern ground floor apartment with garden and terrace surrounded by nature Delivery date:…
$225 118
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2
Amazing penthouse with large roof top terrace, garden and stunning mountain view surrounded …
$236 642
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Property types in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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