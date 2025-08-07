Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

Aspe
9
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/3
We present apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the suburbs of Alicante in the c…
$491,887
$491,887
3 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a duplex of two floors in a beautiful residential complex in the suburb of Alican…
$306,706
$306,706
2 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/3
We present apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the suburbs of Alicante in the c…
$341,427
$341,427
3 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/3
We present apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the suburbs of Alicante in the c…
$538,182
$538,182
3 bedroom apartment in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1
We present apartments in a beautiful residential complex in the suburbs of Alicante in the c…
$289,345
$289,345
