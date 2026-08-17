Seaview Apartments for Sale in el Camp de Morvedre, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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2 BHK
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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Canet den Berenguer, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canet den Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/4
Modern middle floor apartment with terrace, community pool, paddle tennis courts and stunnin…
$324,439
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Canet den Berenguer, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canet den Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Fantastic ground floor apartment with terrace, community pool, paddle tennis courts and stun…
$326,681
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Properties features in el Camp de Morvedre, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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