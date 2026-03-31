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Pool Apartments for sale in el Camp de Morvedre, Spain

2 BHK
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Canet den Berenguer, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canet den Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Fantastic ground floor apartment with terrace, community pool, paddle tennis courts and stun…
$326,681
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Properties features in el Camp de Morvedre, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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