Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Camp de Morvedre
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in el Camp de Morvedre, Spain

2 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Canet den Berenguer, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canet den Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/6
Modern style apartment in a unique gated complex from the developer in Canet d'en Berenguer,…
$317,122
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Canet den Berenguer, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canet den Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/6
Modern style apartment in a unique gated complex from the developer in Canet d'en Berenguer,…
$305,548
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Canet den Berenguer, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canet den Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/6
Modern style apartment in a unique gated complex from the developer in Canet d'en Berenguer,…
$312,493
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in el Camp de Morvedre, Spain

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go