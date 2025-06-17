Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garage

Duplexes with garage for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
4
Orihuela
6
Pilar de la Horadada
7
Rojales
7
2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 116 m2.Plot size: 178 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.Private pool: 16 m2.New…
$290,973
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Terrace: 18 m2, solarium: 42 m2.New Build.There is commun…
$280,156
