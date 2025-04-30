Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Costa del Sol Occidental
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Marbella
40
Estepona
24
San Pedro Alcantara
18
Fuengirola
13
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
21 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
RESALE 3 bedroom townhouse in the Frontline beach Estepona complex of 50 properties with 2, …
$2,50M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 132 m²
New Development: Prices from € 495,000 to € 650,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built siz…
$494,918
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
The 3-bedroom townhouse includes a veranda and a solarium with a gazebo, a private garden an…
$370,891
Leave a request
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 223 m²
New Development: Prices from € 685,000 to € 685,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$681,640
Leave a request
Townhouse in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse
Manilva, Spain
Area 139 m²
New Development: Prices from € 355,000 to € 399,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$354,941
Leave a request
Townhouse in Fuengirola, Spain
Townhouse
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 111 m²
New Development: Prices from € 470,000 to € 500,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$469,922
Leave a request
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 251 m²
New Development: Prices from € 835,000 to € 835,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$830,904
Leave a request
Townhouse in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 105 m²
New Development: Prices from € 425,000 to € 1,070,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built s…
$421,089
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Townhouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms in Cancelada (Estepona) with a stunning solarium on the roo…
$414,812
Leave a request
Townhouse in Benalmadena, Spain
Townhouse
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 201 m²
New Development: Prices from € 305,000 to € 465,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$303,504
Leave a request
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 202 m²
New Development: Prices from € 370,000 to € 476,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$366,595
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Frontline Estepona 50 state-of-the-art townhouses with 2, 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms, sizes from 319…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 133 m²
New Development: Prices from € 489,000 to € 755,000. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$483,978
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This spacious, modern town house in Sierra Club combines spectacular panoramic views with ex…
$889,852
Leave a request
Townhouse in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 164 m²
New Development: Prices from € 390,000 to € 390,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$390,385
Leave a request
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 178 m²
New Development: Prices from € 350,000 to € 385,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$348,283
Leave a request
Townhouse in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 164 m²
New Development: Prices from € 461,500 to € 530,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$457,253
Leave a request
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 137 m²
New Development: Prices from € 340,000 to € 340,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$336,871
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Ricmar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Villas Marbella is a new development of 36 townhouses, with 3 and 4 bedrooms on two levels, …
$677,798
Leave a request
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 132 m²
New Development: Prices from € 815,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built s…
$806,630
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
This townhouse can become your ideal home, because it has everything for a comfortable and l…
$645,263
Leave a request

Properties features in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go