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Residential properties for sale in Alcobendas, Spain

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apartments
7
8 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Alcobendas, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Alcobendas, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 411 m²
This stunning 411 m2 townhouse covers three levels and perfectly combines modern design, hig…
$1,85M
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3 bedroom apartment in Alcobendas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alcobendas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
This gorgeous corner townhouse in El Soto de la Moraleja is the perfect home for families. I…
$1,45M
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4 bedroom apartment in Alcobendas, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alcobendas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
This elegant corner townhouse in El Soto de la Moraleja is located in a private residential …
$1,50M
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Alcobendas, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alcobendas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
Located on the third floor of a modern and elegant building in one of the most sought-after …
$1,68M
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3 bedroom apartment in Alcobendas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alcobendas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
This impressive ground floor apartment is located in a private residential complex in La Mor…
$1,56M
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4 bedroom apartment in Alcobendas, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alcobendas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
This 250 m2 townhouse with the possibility of expansion is located in a conveniently located…
$1,84M
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2 bedroom apartment in Alcobendas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alcobendas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Excellent apartment located in Soto de la Moraleja in a fantastic urbanization with round-th…
$766,861
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Alcobendas, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Alcobendas, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
In the prestigious area of La Moraleja this independent villa of more than 1000 m2 is sold o…
$5,96M
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