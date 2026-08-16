Houses for sale in Community of Madrid, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Community of Madrid, Spain

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Madrid
7
Galapagar
3
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18 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Torrelodones, Spain
4 bedroom house
Torrelodones, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Elegant Villas Close to Nature and Daily Amenities in Torrelodones The Las Marías area in To…
$1,29M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
This apartment is located on the second floor of a classic building from the 1920s, on Calle…
$1,19M
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5 bedroom house in Torrelodones, Spain
5 bedroom house
Torrelodones, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
Elegant Villas Close to Nature and Daily Amenities in Torrelodones The Las Marías area in To…
$1,63M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
4 bedroom house in Torrelodones, Spain
4 bedroom house
Torrelodones, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 289 m²
Villas with High-Quality Features in Las Marías Torrelodones Located in a peaceful and well-…
$1,23M
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6 bedroom house in La Navata, Spain
6 bedroom house
La Navata, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Spectacular independent 6-bedroom luxury villa with a private plot, located between Torrelod…
$1,83M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 156 m²
Built in 1973, this fourth floor apartment overlooking the street is located in one of the m…
$2,70M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
5 bedroom house in Pozuelo de Alarcon, Spain
5 bedroom house
Pozuelo de Alarcon, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
$1,68M
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5 bedroom house in Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain
5 bedroom house
Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
We present you this architectural gem of 610 m2 with a spectacular contemporary design, maje…
$2,50M
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4 bedroom house in Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain
4 bedroom house
Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Exceptional semi-detached villa in Las Rozas!This impressive semi-detached villa stands out …
$783,535
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 441 m²
Beautiful corner villa of 441 m2 on a plot of over 800 m2, located in one of the best urbani…
$2,51M
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4 bedroom house in La Navata, Spain
4 bedroom house
La Navata, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Magnificent 4-bedroom semi-detached villas with private plot from €825,000, located between …
$957,654
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 440 m²
Individual villa of 440 m2, located in the exclusive area of ​​La Moraleja, on just 2 floors…
$2,88M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Fantastic semi-detached villa of 450 m², located in the most exclusive area of El Encinar de…
$2,56M
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2 bedroom house in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom house
Madrid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Discover a unique gem in Altea's old town! This charming townhouse combines Mediterranean ch…
$394,670
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5 bedroom house in Madrid, Spain
5 bedroom house
Madrid, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
🏡 Corner penthouse townhouse with sea views – Balcón de FinestratDiscover this spectacular b…
$545,573
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Alcobendas, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Alcobendas, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
In the prestigious area of La Moraleja this independent villa of more than 1000 m2 is sold o…
$5,96M
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6 bedroom house in Soto del Real, Spain
6 bedroom house
Soto del Real, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Fantastic Detached Chalet in the Sierra de Madrid.In the heart of Soto del Real, surrounded …
$893,811
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3 bedroom house in La Navata, Spain
3 bedroom house
La Navata, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Magnificent 3-bedroom semi-detached villas with private plot from €750,000, located between …
$870,595
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Property types in Community of Madrid

villas

Properties features in Community of Madrid, Spain

with Mountain view
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