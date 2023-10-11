Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Community of Madrid, Spain

4 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Wonderful renovated corner townhouse in one of the best residential areas of Las Rosas ( Mad…
€580,000
6 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
6 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 285 m²
€635,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 216 m²
House with terrace located in a quiet area in the very center of Tres Cantos ( Madrid ). Gre…
€520,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 333 m²
A fantastic corner townhouse located in Soto de Vinyuelas, Tres Cantos ( Madrid ), near the …
€629,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 162 m²
Fantastic adjoining house, completely renovated, located in Tres Cantos ( Madrid ).On the ma…
€589,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 441 m²
Beautiful corner villa of 441 m2 on a plot of more than 800 m2, located in one of the best u…
€2,16M
5 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 440 m²
An individual villa of 440 m2, located in the exclusive area of La Moraleha, just on 2 floor…
€2,48M
5 room house with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Fantastic adjoining villa of 450 m ², located in the most exclusive area of El Ensignar de L…
€2,20M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with Lift, with Home appliances in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with Lift, with Home appliances
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
In the prestigious area of La Moraleja this independent villa of more than 1000 m2 is sold o…
€5,50M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
A luxurious villa with swimming pool and sea views is located in San Sebstian, Spain. In a …
€1,86M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 874 m²
An exclusive mansion with magnificent sea views is located in San Sebastian, Basque Country.…
€1,85M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 265 m²
The modern villa is located next to the famous culinary centre in San Sebastian, Basque Coun…
€1,45M

