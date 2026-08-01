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Pool Apartments for sale in Comarca de Valencia, Spain

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Valencia
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15 properties total found
Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 83 m²
Aquene, a word of native American origin that means peace or harmony, gives name to a reside…
$342,400
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 83 m²
Aquene, a word of native American origin that means peace or harmony, gives name to a reside…
$348,107
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 96 m²
Vera I, an exclusive promotion of new work composed of 157 1, 2 and 3 bedroom houses, distri…
$411,689
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 97 m²
Vera I, an exclusive promotion of new work composed of 157 1, 2 and 3 bedroom houses, distri…
$416,250
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 133 m²
Barocci is an exclusive residential located in Nou Malilla, on the front line of Fernando Ma…
$857,142
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 83 m²
Aquene, a word of native American origin that means peace or harmony, gives name to a reside…
$336,693
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 120 m²
Barocci is an exclusive residential located in Nou Malilla, on the front line of Fernando Ma…
$594,064
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 71 m²
Vera I, an exclusive promotion of new work composed of 157 1, 2 and 3 bedroom houses, distri…
$319,315
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 144 m²
Viria is an exclusive residential promotion located in the heart of Valencia, next to the To…
$890,240
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 114 m²
Barocci is an exclusive residential located in Nou Malilla, on the front line of Fernando Ma…
$588,928
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 97 m²
Vera I, an exclusive promotion of new work composed of 157 1, 2 and 3 bedroom houses, distri…
$404,846
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 107 m²
Vera I, an exclusive promotion of new work composed of 157 1, 2 and 3 bedroom houses, distri…
$441,339
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 125 m²
Barocci is an exclusive residential located in Nou Malilla, on the front line of Fernando Ma…
$582,080
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 173 m²
Barocci is an exclusive residential located in Nou Malilla, on the front line of Fernando Ma…
$780,672
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 107 m²
Aquene, a word of native American origin that means peace or harmony, gives name to a reside…
$413,163
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Property types in Comarca de Valencia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Comarca de Valencia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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