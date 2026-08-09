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Penthouses for sale in Comarca de Valencia, Spain

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Valencia
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4 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Valencia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
Luxury penthouse with 3 floors in a private urbanization in Valencia, district of The City o…
$643,324
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Valencia, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Valencia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся пентхаус в Valencia в районе Mont-Olivet, располагается на 12 этаже. Общая пл…
$1,21M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Valencia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
It sells ático in one of the urban developments of Sant Pau, luxurious quarter in Cardinal V…
$649,892
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Valencia, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
This extraordinary penthouse for sale is situeted in front of the City of science. It´s very…
$759,874
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