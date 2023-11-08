Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Comarca de Valencia

Residential properties for sale in Comarca de Valencia, Spain

Valencia
6
6 properties total found
1 room apartment with storage room, with Lift, with Home appliances in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
1 room apartment with storage room, with Lift, with Home appliances
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Apartment for sale in a brand new building wich was built in 2023. In the apartment you will…
€190,000
4 room apartment in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
4 room apartment
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
We bring to your attention a bright and spacious apartment in Valencia. The apartment is loc…
€249,000
1 room apartment with Lift, with Home appliances in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
1 room apartment with Lift, with Home appliances
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
ARIZA BUILDING is a development consisting of 10 homes, with large windows that favor theent…
€154,000
3 room apartment in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
3 room apartment
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Selling price: € 190,000, - Rented for € 750, - per month For sale is a rented apartment i…
€190,000
Villa 5 room villa in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Beautiful villa in Jesus with views at Dalt Vila. This spacious villa is lovely decorated an…
€2,40M
5 room apartment in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
5 room apartment
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
 A grocery supermarket for sale in Valencia. - the area of the room is 1.901 m2…
€4,90M

