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Apartments for sale in Comarca de Valencia, Spain

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Valencia
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111 properties total found
1 room apartment in Valencia, Spain
1 room apartment
Valencia, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260719111501The 42 m2 investment apartment in Hilford Resorts is located in the L’Oli…
$311,161
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Dmd consulting
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1 room apartment in Valencia, Spain
1 room apartment
Valencia, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260719112214Furnished apartment 42 m2 in the new four-star Hilford Resorts. The forma…
$311,161
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1 room apartment in Valencia, Spain
1 room apartment
Valencia, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260719113407For sale ready-to-use hotel apartments of 42 m2 in Hilford Resorts. The c…
$256,906
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 83 m²
Aquene, a word of native American origin that means peace or harmony, gives name to a reside…
$342,400
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 120 m²
Barocci is an exclusive residential located in Nou Malilla, on the front line of Fernando Ma…
$594,064
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4 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 174 m²
An exquisite 174 m2 residence with a spacious, comfortable layout is ideal for families, pro…
$868,472
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 83 m²
Aquene, a word of native American origin that means peace or harmony, gives name to a reside…
$348,107
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4 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
Duplex in the center of Valencia, located in a modern area with restaurants, schools, parks,…
$503,479
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 100 m²
Vivenia, a promotion of new work designed for those who want to enjoy urban life without giv…
$580,470
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3 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Apartment with a large terrace in a new beautiful building in the center of Valencia. The t…
$2,09M
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4 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 127 m²
This beautifully renovated apartment is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Vale…
$626,079
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5 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 149 m²
The apartment consists of a hallway of 6 m2 with an armored door, a living room of 26 m2 and…
$663,090
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Valencia, Spain
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 330 m²
Located in the exclusive Peña Roja area, this two-level 330m2 penthouse offers spectacular v…
$1,63M
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 107 m²
Aquene, a word of native American origin that means peace or harmony, gives name to a reside…
$413,163
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Квартира в Буржасот Валенсия       Основные характеристики:   78 м² (76 м²…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
The apartment has 1 bathroom and 1 toilet.99 m2 Floor 1 with elevatorThe apartment is locate…
$267,536
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2 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
For sale three-bedroom apartment in residential complex Residencial Valturia with continuous…
$275,799
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4 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Apartment on the prestigious street Caballeros, in the historical center of Valencia.200 m2 …
$780,451
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3 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Located in the famous area of Valencia Kamins Al Grau, this 72 m2 apartment is divided into …
$264,063
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3 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
Located in L’Olivereta, just five minutes from Nou Octubre Metro Station, this bright and co…
$299,271
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Apartment 10 bedrooms in Valencia, Spain
Apartment 10 bedrooms
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Area 514 m²
On the prestigious Avenida Marquez de Sotelo, one of the most famous and attractive streets …
$2,23M
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4 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 166 m²
Located in one of the most prestigious and sought-after areas of Valencia, this spacious hou…
$1,41M
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2 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle in this bright and cozy 2-bedroom apartment, a bathroom, a…
$393,160
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4 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 158 m²
This ground floor apartment, built in 1921 and partially renovated, offers 158 m2 of elegant…
$469,444
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4 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
This bright and modern apartment is located next to the main park and just a few minutes fro…
$289,637
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2 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Imagine waking up every day with breathtaking views of the city skyline and the tranquility …
$471,864
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4 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 118 m²
Located in the Patrex district of Valencia, a 20-minute walk from the city center, surrounde…
$366,167
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5 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 160 m²
A newly renovated five bedroom apartment with double beds, all with built-in wardrobes. Two …
$498,785
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Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 204 m²
Day/night layout. Residential area with a large living room-dining room and access to a spac…
$927,153
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3 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Apartment near to the University of Valencia. At the intersection of 3 streets and sea views…
$288,637
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Property types in Comarca de Valencia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Comarca de Valencia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
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