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Apartments with garden for sale in Comarca de Valencia, Spain

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Valencia
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1 property total found
Apartment in Valencia, Spain
Apartment
Valencia, Spain
Area 144 m²
Viria is an exclusive residential promotion located in the heart of Valencia, next to the To…
$890,240
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Property types in Comarca de Valencia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Comarca de Valencia, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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