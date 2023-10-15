Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Catalonia
  5. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Castell-Platja d Aro
3
Lower Empordà
3
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Townhouse in one of the closest urbanization of the city of Pineda de Mar. Distance to …
€395,000

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir