Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Castelldefels
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses in Castelldefels, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Townhouse in the Luminetes district of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The distance to th…
$917,723
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 182 m²
Townhouse with sea views in the Luminets area of the city of Castelldefels on the Costa Garr…
$758,119
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Townhouse in the La Pineda area of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The distance to the se…
$837,921
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Townhouse in the Can Bow area of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The total area is 150 sq…
$786,620
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go