Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Beach Townhouses for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

;
Girona
18
Barcelona
9
Lloret de Mar
13
Castelldefels
3
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Vinyols i els Arcs, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Vinyols i els Arcs, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
The architecture combines the simplicity of the design; Large windows open and allow interio…
$710,365
Leave a request
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE, IN AN UNBEATABLE AREA OF LLOR…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go