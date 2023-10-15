Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Castell-Platja d Aro

Pool Residential properties for sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

apartments
38
houses
79
34 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
€700,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 3
€970,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/3
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
€320,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 3
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
€550,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 2
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
€1,60M
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 3/5
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious area of the Playa de Aro Yacht Cl…
€360,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
€590,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
A new modern villa with 4 bedrooms with a magnificent sea view, located in the prestigious T…
€2,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/3
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
€420,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy apartment with 1 bedroom in the 1st. Floor of the building in a beautiful closed, spars…
€235,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 523 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
€2,00M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 3
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
€2,65M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 3/4
Total penthouse area & Ndash; 144 m2. Terrace area & mdash; 28 m2 covered and 36 m2 open. b…
€395,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/3
Cozy apartment & ndash; penthouse (atic) with three bedrooms and a wonderful open roof terra…
€350,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 2/5
Fantastic apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 terraces, located in the Playa de Aro yacht club, …
€550,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 3
Town house for sale in a closed complex of 20 houses in San Feliu de Guislos on the Costa Br…
€440,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 3
Cozy two-story town house in a closed elite residential complex with pool in the Playa de Ar…
€490,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
Private house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and sea views, located in the quiet urbanizat…
€430,000
4 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse in a closed complex with shared pool a short distance from the beach of Playa de A…
€430,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Apartments are located in Las Velas & mdash; one of the most fantastic residential complexes…
€995,000
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
A spacious estate on a large plot of land is located in San Feliu de Guislos, within walking…
€1,15M
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa Valentine & ndash; a comfortable beautiful one-story house with up to 8 people and loc…
€500,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,95M
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 587 m²
Number of floors 4
This spacious villa is located on the border of the cities of Playa de Aro and San Antonio d…
€1,20M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern two-story house with wonderful sea views is located in the quiet area of San Feliu …
€1,33M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 624 m²
Number of floors 2
The comfortable villa is located in the elitist guarded urbanization La Gavina in Sagaro (S …
€3,50M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa, after general repairs, overlooking the sea, is located in the prestigious urbaniz…
€650,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 642 m²
Number of floors 3
A respected house with a sea view for a large family, located a short walk from the beach of…
€2,40M
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
The three-level villa of modern design is located in the elite urbanization of Mas Nou in th…
€1,20M
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern luxury spa with hammam and designer finishes surrounded by pine forest is located i…
€1,90M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir