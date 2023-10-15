UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Castell-Platja d Aro
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
apartments
38
houses
79
Clear all
39 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
202 m²
3
Three-level house with 4 bedrooms and magnificent sea views, located in the urbanization of …
€1,09M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
349 m²
2
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
€1,60M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
156 m²
2/3
We bring to your attention modern new apartments in the elite residential complex Mas de Pal…
€1,33M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
98 m²
2/2
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
€590,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
7
5 m²
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
10
5
6 000 m²
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very fir…
€8,61M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
4
1 300 m²
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
€6,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7
7
3 717 m²
Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
€8,00M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
425 m²
2
A new modern villa with 4 bedrooms with a magnificent sea view, located in the prestigious T…
€2,20M
Recommend
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8
435 m²
2
For sale is a spacious house for reconstruction in the beautiful green, quiet area of Fenals…
€495,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
119 m²
1/3
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
€420,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
523 m²
3
Magnificent spacious house with sea views located in the urbanization of Les Alzines in San …
€2,00M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
374 m²
3
A luxurious modern futuristic house with swimming pool and wonderful sea views in the Treuma…
€2,65M
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
5
9 m²
Country house with 10 hectares of semi-flat and fenced land located in Sant Feliu de Guíxols…
€3,50M
Recommend
5 room house with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
5
791 m²
House on the seafront with spectacular views in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Costa Brava Exclusive…
€6,59M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
2
140 m²
Impeccable completely renovated apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, right on the promen…
€735,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
2
140 m²
Impeccable apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, on the same promenade with beautiful vie…
€680,000
Recommend
4 room house with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
3
600 m²
House with sea views in S’Agaró (Costa Brava), less than 1km from Sant Pol beach and with …
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
3
918 m²
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
€1,19M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
3
4 789 m²
Luxurious 717m2 villa built on a 4783m2 plot with impressive 180 degree sea views, located i…
€2,95M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
3
780 m²
Detached villa between Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Located in a quiet urbanization on…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
5
3 000 m²
Fantastic villa with sea views in one of the most prestigious and quiet urbanizations on the…
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
6
1 432 m²
Luxury villa located in one of the best urbanizations of Sant Feliu de Guixols, “Les Bateríe…
€2,45M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
133 m²
2/5
Fantastic apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 terraces, located in the Playa de Aro yacht club, …
€550,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
234 m²
2
Private house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and sea views, located in the quiet urbanizat…
€430,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
129 m²
Apartments are located in Las Velas & mdash; one of the most fantastic residential complexes…
€995,000
Recommend
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8
550 m²
3
A spacious estate on a large plot of land is located in San Feliu de Guislos, within walking…
€1,15M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
467 m²
2
A modern two-story house with wonderful sea views is located in the quiet area of San Feliu …
€1,33M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
624 m²
2
The comfortable villa is located in the elitist guarded urbanization La Gavina in Sagaro (S …
€3,50M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
740 m²
2
The villa, after general repairs, overlooking the sea, is located in the prestigious urbaniz…
€650,000
Recommend
