Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain

;
Platja dAro
15
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$594,440
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$588,662
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go