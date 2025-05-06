Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain

Platja dAro
7
7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
100 m2 apartment in the center of Platja d´Aro, 2 minutes walk from the beach. The property …
$273,139
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
For sale: Spacious Apartment in Platja d’Aro Sale Spacious Apartment: Nice and spacious cent…
$499,004
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Impeccable completely renovated apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, right on the promen…
$772,143
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Brava, in S’agaró. Located in the municipality…
$1,16M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Impeccable apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, on the same promenade with beautiful vie…
$718,277
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Comfortable ground floor of 110m2 in the center of S´Agaro next to the beautiful bay of Sant…
$499,004
Leave a request
Apartment 70 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Apartment 70 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 70
Area 2 400 m²
This cozy 2-star hotel has an unbeatable location. It is located 120 km from Barcelona airpo…
$4,75M
Leave a request

